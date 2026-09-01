KC Spotlight | Life Unlimited Plans Inclusive The Trails Neighborhood

LIBERTY, Mo. — A planned neighborhood by Life Unlimited is creating something that can be difficult to find: affordable, accessible housing where people of all abilities can live.

The Trails Neighborhood, a project of Life Unlimited, is planned for the organization’s existing property in Liberty. The development is designed to provide housing for people of all ages and abilities while offering supportive services intended to help residents live more independently.

Life Unlimited'S Emily Morgan described the project as an effort to move beyond traditional disability housing by creating an integrated community where residents can connect with family, friends, neighbors and nearby amenities.

The planned development would include 39 homes, including 33 intended for people served by Life Unlimited. The organization explained the homes could provide accessible housing for as many as 132 people, while the remaining homes would be available to community members who also need accessible housing and supportive services.

The homes are expected to include single- and four-bedroom options, along with smart-home technology and energy-efficient design features.

President and CEO of Visit KC, Kathy Nelson, shared the housing project and services provided by Life Unlimited was an integral lifeline for her best friend.

The organization says The Trails will also expand services available to residents, including day activities, vocational opportunities and other wraparound support services. Transportation services are planned to connect residents with nearby amenities and help them remain engaged in the broader community.

The neighborhood is planned in an area of Liberty where residents would have access to grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, churches, health clubs, the Liberty Community Center and urgent care facilities within about two miles, according to Life Unlimited.

For people with disabilities, finding housing that is both affordable and appropriately accessible can be a significant challenge. Morgan said The Trails is intended to address that need while giving residents greater choice and autonomy in where and how they live.