KC Spotlight | Life Unlimited Programs Shine in 2026

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit is ensuring people of all developmental levels have the support they need to live independently, connect with their communities and pursue their goals.

At Life Unlimited, programs are designed to help people build skills, find employment and access housing across the metro area. The organization serves more than 1,000 adults in Kansas City and Northwest Missouri by providing a range of services.

Life Unlimited CEO Jennifer Edlund said the focus is living life with unlimited possibilities. They provide personalized support based on each individual's needs and goals.

One of the organization’s largest efforts is providing housing and residential services through its community living program. Adults with disabilities can live in homes in the Kansas City area while receiving support with daily routines and transportation.

Employment is another key focus. Through training and job placement services, participants receive help preparing for work, finding employment and maintaining jobs in the community.

Life Unlimited offers specialized services such as applied behavior analysis. This can help individuals develop new skills and address challenges.

You can get involved as an advocate, by volunteering or through fundraising efforts. The main campus is located at 320 N Armour Rd in North Kansas City, MO.

