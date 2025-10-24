KC Spotlight | Men Wear Pink KC, Benefits Breast Cancer Research

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One effort to raise funds is turning heads -- called Men Wear Pink.

Local KC leaders are stepping up, wearing pink to benefit breast cancer research.

KC Fire Captain Sammy Belgiere explains his own past battle with cancer motivates him to wear pink. "I just had my last scan a couple weeks ago, so I am free and clear. It's pretty traumatic, knowing what you go through and what the families can go through," explained Belgiere.

He also is raising money to support a friend who was recently diagnosed, who lost her husband to cancer. "I had a dear friend of mine who was a quarterback, who coached me through my stuff when I was going through it. Her husband passed away. He was also a fire captain in Kansas City. I sent her a message to let her know I was doing this," said Belgiere. "She was diagnosed."

Belgiere explained it was rewarding to step up and positively impact the community.

You can help by donating to Belgiere's campaign with the American Cancer Society.