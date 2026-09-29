KC Spotlight | MERS Goodwill Excel Center Gives Adults Second Chance at Diploma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Missouri adults who did not finish high school, earning a diploma can open the door to new opportunities. The Goodwill Excel Center is helping make that second chance possible.

MERS Goodwill’s Excel Center is a free high school program for adults in the Kansas City area who want to earn their high school diploma. In 2025, the program served 111 students.

The Excel Center is part of MERS Goodwill’s broader effort to connect people with education, employment and career opportunities.

Its employment specialists provide free support in areas including career planning, digital literacy, job readiness and job placement.

Making a donation or buying items from a Goodwill location supports training programs like the Goodwill Excel Center.