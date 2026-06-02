KC Spotlight | Mill Creek Elementary Teacher Wins 'One Class at a Time' Contest

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A fourth grade teacher at Mill Creek Elementary School in Independence is receiving a surprise honor for her dedication to students and her classroom.

Caitlin Foxworthy has been named the winner of The Educator Academy's "One Class at a Time" contest, an initiative that recognizes outstanding teachers making a difference in their schools and communities.

As part of the award, Foxworthy will receive a $500 gift card to help purchase supplies, resources and materials for her classroom.

The kids were active participants on what makes Foxworthy an excellent teacher and how they would like to see the money used.

The contest is designed to highlight the important role educators play in shaping the lives of young learners and to provide direct support for classroom needs.

The Educator Academy believes in this mission and creates a training pathway to support more adults transitioning to educator roles. Learn more at https://educator-academy.org.

