KC Spotlight | Miner's Mountain Express Coming To Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — Leaders at Silver Dollar City hit the history books to bring the longest family rollercoaster to the Midwest.

Miner's Mountain Express is based on a true Ozarks story of mining Marvel Cave. Set to open in Spring of 2027, it will send riders through the park's newly developed Daredevil Pass in mine cars.

The roughly 3 minute 18 second ride will include two lift hills, 15 airtime moments, a plunge past a flooded mine shaft and about half a mile of track.

Riders who are 39 inches tall can board with an adult.

Silver Dollar City president Brad Thomas explained Miner's Mountain Express is part of a $150 million investment in Silver Dollar City's next chapter. This also includes the Silver Dollar City Resort also opening in 2027.

MACK Rides is behind building the rollercoaster. Maximilian Roeser explains the exciting design behind this ride.