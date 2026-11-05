KC Spotlight | Minimally-Invasive Treatment for Chronic Knee Pain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For people living with bone-on-bone knee arthritis, everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs or simply getting out of a chair can become painful challenges. And when medications, injections and other treatments no longer provide enough relief, the thought of knee replacement surgery can feel overwhelming.

But surgery may not be the only option.

Clarity Care offers a non-surgical remedy for chronic knee pain; it's designed to help patients find relief and get back to the activities they enjoy.

Genicular Artery Embolization, or GAE, reduces inflammation associated with knee osteoarthritis and helps patients experience less pain without undergoing traditional knee replacement surgery.

Dr. J.R. Conaway explains who is the ideal patient and how the process works.

Clarity Care specializes in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures that offer alternatives to traditional surgery.

Its team of board-certified interventional radiologists uses advanced imaging technology to perform procedures designed to treat the source of a problem while minimizing recovery time and disruption to a patient's life.

For patients dealing with chronic knee pain, GAE offers another option to discuss before committing to knee replacement surgery.

The first step is a conversation with a physician to determine whether the treatment is appropriate.

To learn more about Genicular Artery Embolization or to schedule a consultation with Clarity Care, visit claritycarekc.com or call 913-944-4900.