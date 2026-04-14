KC Spotlight | Missouri 811 Says Safe Digging Starts With You

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 'Tis the season for building, renovation and excavation projects. Missouri 811 reminds residents to prioritize safe practices by contacting 811 before putting a shovel in the ground.

April is designated as National Safe Digging Month, a nationwide campaign to reduce damage to underground utilities. Those utilities include gas lines, electric cables, water systems an fiber optic wires.

Missouri 811 is the state’s designated call center and utility notification center. A simple call to the free service can prevent injuries, costly repairs and service disruptions.

According to Missouri 811, excavation is any operation that moves, removes, or disturbs the ground, such as digging, grading, trenching or boring.

“Every digging project, even if you're planting a rose bush requires a call to 811,” explained Andrea Fuhrer, damage prevention manager at Missouri 811. "It's the law."

You can request a utility locate online or by phone at 811. Allow at least three full working days prior to excavation.

For more information on National Safe Digging Month, Missouri 811 services, trainings and workshops visit Missouri-811.org. Remember, safe digging starts with you!