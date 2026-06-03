KC Spotlight | Missouri, Kansas Football Stars Collide in Border Showdown Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the best of Friday Night Lights in two of the best states in the country!

Bragging rights. State pride. One last high school football game. It's all on the line at the annual Kansas v. Missouri All-Star high school football game. You will see the best talent from 6A powerhouse schools to shining talent from smaller programs across the region.

Skill and athleticism will be center stage in this thrilling showcase, that brings scouts, coaches and fans each year.

DM Law sponsors this game with the hope it serves as a stepping stone for young athletes to pursue dreams of college or professional football careers.

Partner and attorney at DM Law, Mike DiPasquale, equates life lessons learned in football to his professional career. "You have to take more out of football, than it takes from you," explained DiPasquale.

Fans can expect explosive offenses, hard-hitting defenses and plenty of emotion as teammates become opponents and longtime rivals share the field one final time.

Catch all the action Friday, June 5 at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Jaguar Stadium at 5900 Monticello Road.