KC Spotlight | MO Aims to Protect Homeowners From Confusing Home Sale Deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a hot real estate market real estate advocates, Jeff City and your lawmakers want to make sure sellers are protected. New proposed bills are designed to provide more oversight and transparency in home sale deals.

Missouri Senate Bill 973 is focused on protecting homeowners in real estate wholesaling transactions by requiring clearer disclosures and giving sellers more time before signing contracts.

"Imagine going to the closing table...when you think you've got your home sold. Your bags are packed, you've moved out of the house, but the buyer just ghosts you and doesn't show up. Now you're left in the lurch trying to figure out, 'What do I do now?'... This is a real world example of how the whole sale community is treating homeowners," explained Marck de Lautour, a real estate advocate. De Lautour has been active in the legislative process, speaking on behalf of homeowners.

If you are looking to sell your home there is a free online resource to guide you. Protect KC Homeowners is designed to help sellers spot red flags during the process.