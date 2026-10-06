KC Spotlight | MO Rare Disease Advocate Supports FAIR Act

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri rare disease advocate is speaking out in support of bipartisan legislation she says could help patients gain faster access to promising treatments and clinical trials.

Teresa Barnes, chief executive warrior at PF Warriors, knows the impact of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis firsthand. Her father and all four of his siblings died from the rare, progressive lung disease.

Now, Barnes is advocating for the fast-tracking approval for Innovative Rare Disease Therapies Act, or FAIR Act, which was introduced in Congress as H.R. 7953.

Barnes shared more information can be found at www.fairactnow.com.