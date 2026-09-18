KC Spotlight | Nascar Champion Bubba Wallace Comes to NFM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The engine may be virtual, but the racing will feel real when NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace visits NFM on Sept. 26.

Fans can climb behind the wheel and try Logitech’s e-racing products and meet Wallace during a special appearance at NFM, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

There may not be the roar of a NASCAR Cup Series car echoing through the room, but a racing simulator can deliver its own soundtrack: the hum of the engine, the squeal of tires and the quick shifts of a driver chasing the next turn.

Wallace knows both sides of the racing world; in addition to his career behind the wheel of a real NASCAR No. 23 car, Wallace has a long partnership with Logitech G’s sim-racing efforts.

Wallace won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July 2025, earning his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory. This was his first win in one of NASCAR’s four crown jewel events.

Wallace also shared his experience winning at the Kansas Speedway.