KC Spotlight | New TurnStyles Thrift at 119th & Metcalf

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When you shop at TurnStyles Thrift, you're not just reducing waste, recycling and helping the environment — you're also supporting more than 25 community Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas programs.

For more than 65 years the group has provided help, hope and hospitality in the region.

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas; it serves the most vulnerable men, women and children of all faiths in 21 area counties.

The newest TurnStyles Thrift location is at 119th St and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

If you are currently decluttering your home and in donation mode, consider donating your old things. Men's clothing and home decor are needed.

About 95% of the workers are volunteers at TurnStyles Thrift. If you have the time, you are welcome to lend your hands.