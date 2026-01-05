KC Spotlight | New Year, New Focus on Mental Health

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Make this the year to focus on your mental health. Sunrise Psychiatry's Dr. Sonni Elliott explains how TMS Therapy can treat depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

"Many people have heard of OCD. That stands for obsessive compulsive disorder....and MDD, which stands for major depressive disorder. Both conditions are extremely debilitating," explained. Dr. Elliott. "OCD is extremely difficult to manage and extremely intrusive."

Dr. Elliott treats a wide variety of patients experiencing depression and secondary anxiety conditions through targeted treatment modalities like TMS Therapy, which stands for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. The office is focused on tackling the stigma and achieving recovery of depression.

The office offers free phone consultations and is located at 6900 College in Overland Park, KS.