KC Spotlight | New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar Opens in South Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for lunch? A wine market, butcher shop and adorable restaurant meet in the South Plaza! Find everything you need at the three-in-one concept New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar, a new spot on Main Street.

You'll find high-quality, locally-raised beef, a wide selection of wine and catered meals you can take home. The owners work to blend gourmet cuts of meat, fine wines and exceptional dining under one roof.

Memorable meals include signature steak, handmade sausages, artisan sides and deli delights.

The premium butcher shop, wine bar and restaurant is located at 4928 Main Street in Kansas City.

