KC Spotlight | NFM & Cafe Cafe Cà Phê Bring Have A Nice Day Festival

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you believe people are just nicer in the Midwest, this is for you!

Mark your calendars for September 13, from 11 AM to 5 PM, as NFM transforms into a celebration of Midwest Niceness with its Have a Nice Day Festival of the Midwest at 1601 Village West Parkway.

Jackie Nguyen, owner of Café Cà Phê, explains this community festival brings together food, fun and festivity in a way only the Midwest can—warm, inviting, and full of flavor! Nguyen also shared one of her favorite parts of her coffee shop is allowing people of different backgrounds and cultures to meet.

What’s on the lineup?



A food truck round up and small businesses representing a range of cultures.

A spice challenge featuring Chef Lisa Nguyen—test your heat tolerance!

A mechanical bull—hop on and show off your rodeo skills.

Live performances, activities and giveaways.

The festival is free and everyone is invited. You can purchase a Flavor Pass which includes a meal, t-shirt and tequila tasting.

