KC Spotlight | NFM Heats Up Grilling Season with Anchor Cookoff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Outdoor cooking is stepping into the spotlight in the Kansas City metro as Napoleon Grills teams up with NFM for a high-heat showcase for backyard chefs.

Get ready for the NFM Anchor Cookoff on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of your favorite newscasters will compete in a live outdoor cooking challenge using Napoleon Grills.

The event is expected to draw crowds with live demonstrations, tastings and head-to-head grilling competitions featuring Napoleon’s latest gas and charcoal models.

Grilling enthusiast Billy Day explains what foods grill best on a flat surface and which on a rack.

NFM showcases a wide selection of grills starting at $230.