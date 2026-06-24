KC Spotlight | Nifty Niners at Senior Star Wexford Place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a special group of people the Nifty Niners are! The youngest member of this 90+ club at Senior Star Wexford Place would have been born in 1936.

This group is committed to friendship, purpose, fun and giving back to their community. Residents Virginia Straub and Tony McEnroe explain how they turn friendship into service, lifting up their neighbors and others in need.

Service projects include the following: collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, donating to firefighters, collecting supplies for women's shelters, collecting medicine bottles for the KC Pet Project, and creating cards for those undergoing surgery or recovering from illness. The group also made cards and door hangers for America250.

The Nifty Niners prove that friendship, purpose and the ability to give back is a part of every season of life. To learn more or schedule a tour at Senior Star Wexford Place visit www.seniorstar.com.