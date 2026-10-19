KC Spotlight | One Class at a Time Winner Is Ms. Swete From Boone Elementary!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a total shock as the Kansas City Spotlight, KSHB 41 and Educator Academy team walked into a 3rd grade classroom at Boone Elementary School. But the surprise is part of the fun.

Ms. Jessica Swete, a graduate of The Educator Academy, was named this season's One Class at a Time winner.

The nomination KSHB 41 received was this:

"Ms Swete doesn't need to turn into Ms Sour very often. The way she speaks to her students is truly remarkable. They know she cares. She goes over and beyond to help them be successful. She makes learning fun. I am a Foster Grandparent with the Foster Grandparent Program of Jackson, Platte and Clay counties. I was a FGP in her 3rd grade classroom. Her patience and overwhelming enthusiasm is highly infectious. She is so deserving of this award."

Ms. Swete's class was very excited for her to receive this honor. They shared some of their daily lessons and how Ms. Swete has helped them grow.

Ms. Swete was given $500 to spend on her classroom, provided by The Educator Academy.

The Educator Academy's mission is to make sure every teacher has the right resources and training as they enter the classroom.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, you can do so at this link.