KC Spotlight | One Day Granite Countertop Restoration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homeowners and business owners looking to refresh worn or damaged granite kitchen surfaces may not need a full replacement. Better yet, it can be accomplished in a day.

Josh Townley of Granite Restoration and Repair explains how fast sink swaps are most effective with their company, as there's no need to hire an outside plumber.

Townley shared many chips, cracks, scratches and dull spots in granite and other natural stone surfaces can be repaired and restored in as little as one day.

Townley recommended routine care to protect stone surfaces after restoration. Proper cleaning products and sealing, when appropriate, can help preserve the finish and extend the life of the stone.

The company serves both residential and commercial customers. For more information, call 816-519-8120.