KC Spotlight | Order Hy-Vee Online, KC Chiefs Game Day Treats

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Kansas City Hy-Vee stores are adding team spirit to their quick meal selections as football season continues. The grocery chain’s food trays and grab and go items can be ordered online to get you ready for Chiefs game day.

Hy-Vee’s online selection includes:



Sliced meat and cheese trays ready for sandwiches

Sushi, grab-and-go salads and deli combos

Game-day dessert items: cookies, cupcakes, cake slices with Chiefs logos

These are all designed for fans in the Chiefs Kingdom who want quick meals without missing a play.

Karla Quandt, manager at the Shawnee Hy-Vee, explained everything can be picked up and taken straight to a tailgate or watch party. You can even order party or tailgate needs, while shopping online for your groceries.

"You're ordering your milk, your eggs, your bread. You now have the option to order trays with your online grocery order," said Quandt. "The ribs are amazing. The wings are amazing. We will customize anything you want because that's what we do here."

The online order option has expanded to include floral arrangements as well, which can be picked up or delivered.

Don't forget to visit Hy-Vee the day after the game for Score the Savings. The program gives customers discounts based on how many points Kansas City scores in its most recent game.

