KC Spotlight | Papa Murphy's Rocks Halloween with Jack-O Pizza

Make your Halloween party pop with Papa Murphy's $10 Jack-O Pizza; it really looks like a cute pumpkin! Check out the October only deal that includes a Jack-O Pizza & cookie dough!
OLATHE, Kan. — Make your Halloween party pop with Papa Murphy's $10 Jack-O Pizza. The pizza is shaped into a pumpkin, pepperonis are placed into a smiley face and olives adorn the eyes. It really looks like a cute pumpkin!

And, are you looking for something spooky and sweet? Check out the October only deal that includes a Jack-O Pizza & chocolate chip cookie dough!

Those treats may disappear after Halloween, but as always, you have a variety of crust options at Papa Murphy's. It's always made from scratch. You can select thin crust pizza, original crust, gluten-free crust and crust-less, keto-friendly pizza.

The pizzeria also has vegetarian and dairy-free options, which include vegan cheese selections!

