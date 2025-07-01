Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Patient Seeing Relief from TMS Therapy

Sponsored: Could transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS Therapy be the answer for your treatment-resistant depression?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sponsored: Are you struggling with anxiety or depression? Sunrise Psychiatry's mission is to help treat these mental health conditions through TMS Therapy, instead of medication. Learn more about this revolutionary service, and meet a patient who says transcranial magnetic stimulation has been the most helpful option for her.

