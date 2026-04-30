KC Spotlight | Plan a Safe Ride Ahead of Cinco de Mayo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As crowds prepare to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food, music and gatherings, safety advocates in Kansas City are urging people to plan ahead before consuming alcohol.

DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers runs a public awareness campaign called Think Before U Drink. This promotes responsible choices during one of the spring’s busiest social weekends.

Attorney and partner Richard James explained the initiative focuses on preventing impaired driving by encouraging residents to arrange sober rides, use rideshare services or designate a driver before heading out to celebrations.

Attorney and partner Dustin DeVaughn emphasized that small decisions, like choosing not to drive after drinking, can have lasting impacts.

There are free Uber rides available thanks for DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and the Think Before U Drink Campaign. The first 1,000 riders who text either (816) 999-9999 or (913) 999-9999 are eligible. Rides can be used May 2 at 7 p.m. to May 5 at 10 p.m.