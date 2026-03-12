KC Spotlight | Plan Your Ride, Before You Even Go Out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers, it is vital people plan their rides homes if they plan on drinking. That's the inspiration behind the law firm's Think Before U Drink Campaign.

The safety campaign, paid for by DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers, provides free Uber rides to the first 1,000 riders surrounding holidays associated with drinking. The campaign is active in March from the 14th at 7 p.m. to the 16th at 3 a.m.

"Every time you go to the hospital and you sit down with a family that's been wrecked by tragedy... and you know there was a drunk driver on the other side... You think this so easily could have been avoided," explained partner and lawyer, Richard James, a past president of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. "It's easy to stop; let's do it."

Register for a voucher by texting (816) 999-9999 or (913) 999-9999.

Partner and lawyer Dustin DeVaughn urged people to take advantage of the ride share program if they plan to celebrate around St. Patrick's Day.

"We help people after the traumatic incident. We want to help people before the traumatic incident," shared DeVaughn.

