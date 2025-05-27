Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Prepare for an Active Storm Season

Sponsored: Data shows two out of three American households lack a disaster plan. Kansas City has already experienced an active storm season, find out tips prepare when damaging weather hits.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This May streets in Kansas City and metro suburbs have already experienced flooding. New data from Allstate Insurance shows two out of three American households lack a disaster plan when it comes to inclement weather. Practical tips and a quick 5-minute home inventory can make the claims process easier and give you peace of mind. Claims leaders Andrea Bessing and Roland Jeanlouis explain how simple steps can save thousands tomorrow.

In other parts of the country people are preparing for hurricane season, which in the past few years as caused billions of dollars in damage. Take a look behind the scenes at storm recovery from Allstate’s Mobile Claims Center fleet in Alabama. High-tech trucks roll into disaster zones to help families rebuild.

