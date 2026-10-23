KC Spotlight | Ready To Tailgate Chiefs Kingdom? Head To Hy-Vee!

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Ready to tailgate, Chiefs Kingdom? The game is the main event, but the food, fun, and festivities are almost just as important!

Hy-Vee is your one stop you can't miss for everything you need to make your Chiefs tailgate a winning play.

Store manager Karla Quandt shares the playbook: from game day grub to all the party essentials, you can get it all at Hy-Vee.

Shopping online has never been easier at the grocery store; party trays, food, apparel items and customized orders can be ready in 30 minutes.

"We have some amazing deals going on right now," shared Quandt. "If you have the perks card you get free delivery. And right now, if you spend $75 or more it is free delivery. We have priority delivery where you can get your groceries as fast as 30 minutes."

If you're preparing for a large Kingdom crew, you may want to check out some catering options. You can order deliciously prepared food trays, meat selections, fruit and vegetable spreads and more for gatherings of any size.

Quandt also explained the customer service at Hy-Vee is benchmark for their team members. You're invited to take your tailgate to the next level, go Chiefs!