KC Spotlight | Recognize Diabetic Eye Disease Ahead of Vision Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone with diabetes is at risk for developing specific eye disease that could impair your vision.

Diabetes-related eye disease is a leading cause of vision impairment and blindness. This is said to affect roughly 1 in 3 people with diabetes.

The American Society of Retina Specialists advises you have yearly exams to take control of your ocular health and prevent vision loss.

Symptoms of eye disease may include blurred vision, seeing floaters and seeing shadows.

According to the CDC, diabetic retinopathy is causesd when high blood sugar weakens and damages retinal blood vessels. This can progress from nonproliferative to proliferative stages. The latter is abnormal, fragile new vessels that bleed or cause retinal detachment.

Early stages of diabetic eye disease may present no warning signs or symptoms. That's why you're advised to schedule a comprehensive dilated eye exam at least once a year.