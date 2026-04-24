KC Spotlight | Regain Confidence at Senior Star Wexford Place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents at Senior Star at Wexford Place are redefining what it means to grow older, shifting the conversation to possibility.

Senior Star staff members are focused on continued growth for residents. Resident Ben Appel has been encouraged to stay active, social and engaged in daily life.

Appel explained his shoulder mobility has increased quite a lot since moving to Senior Star. Appel also reads out loud daily. This has improved his hearing and how he responds to his Cochlear Implants.

At Senior Star Wexford Place, their philosophy is centered on independence and purpose. Their programming is designed to keep residents connected with group activities and wellness opportunities.

You can learn more by visiting Senior Star Wexford Place in the Northland. Also, check out the Empowered Aging Expo and Lunch on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

