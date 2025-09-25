KC Spotlight | Relax and Reset at The Ozarker Lodge

BRANSON, Mo. — Things move pretty easy at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson. You can sit at a campsite, roast marshmallows, watch a movie or take a yoga class.
The check in Lobby also serves as a storefront, doubling as a coffee shop in the boutique hotel. Wine, beer and other beverages are also available.
“It’s a beautiful place to come to work each day,” explained Sophia Meltke, marketing director for The Ozarker Lodge. Meltke should know, her mom and sister also work at the brand forward lodge.
Meltke explained everything in the coffee shop is locally sourced, with the s’mores latte being a fan favorite. It’s adorned with graham crackers, chocolate chips and marshmallows.
The outdoor-inspired lodge blends sleek, contemporary design with the cozy character of the Ozarks. It weaves in retro accents and a rustic landscape.
It takes the idea of a traditional roadside inn and transforms it into a stylish retreat, fitting perfectly within Branson’s mix of family fun and adventurous getaways.
Memorable amenities and experiences
- Heated Outdoor Pool & Sundeck – A perfect spot to cool off in the summer or lounge with a book, complete with chairs for sunbathing.
- Creekside Cedar Soaking Tubs – Tucked along the edge of Fall Creek, these rustic tubs offer a cozy place to unwind, especially under the evening sky.
- Fireside Gatherings – Multiple fire pits invite guests to spend time outdoors with family and friends. The lodge often hosts nighttime activities like movie showings, live music, and classic s’mores sessions.
- The Storeroom Café & Bar – Serving up fresh coffee, pastries and light bites in the morning, then transitioning to local craft beers and wines in the evening.
- Complimentary Breakfast – Each day starts with a continental breakfast included in every stay.
- Play & Explore Outdoors – Kids can burn off energy in the natural play areas, while the creekside trails are ideal for walks or a quiet nature escape.