KC Spotlight | Relief from Depression with TMS Therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If your depression has felt overwhelming, incessant & unrelenting, TMS therapy may help. Sunrise Psychiatry specializes in using targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood regulation.

Dr. Sonni Elliott regularly utilizes successfully TMS therapy with her patients at Sunrise Psychiatry. One woman, Hope, explains how her life has shown major progress after the therapy.

Hope said she is leading a more full life and even has a dog now, which may not have been possible even six months ago.

TMS therapy does not require surgery or anesthesia and has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating major depressive disorder. It is covered by most major insurance companies.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located at 6900 College in Overland Park, KS. The clinic positions itself as part of a broader shift in mental health care toward personalized, technology-driven treatments. Its providers say many patients experience meaningful, long-lasting improvement after completing a course of therapy.

You can take a 15 question self assessment online for free.