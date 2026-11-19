KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Carolina, becoming a teacher was only the beginning. Now, four years into her career, she is stepping into a new role that allows her to help shape the educators who will follow in her footsteps.

Carolina began her journey as a resident with The Educator Academy, gaining real classroom experience while developing the skills needed to lead a classroom of her own.

Today, she teaches at a Kansas City school and continues to work with The Educator Academy, from a new perspective. Carolina serves as a mentor teacher to an aspiring educator.

The transition brings her journey full circle.

As a mentor, Carolina can draw on her own experience as a resident to provide guidance, encouragement and real world insight into the everyday responsibilities of teaching. She understands firsthand what it is like to learn alongside an experienced educator before taking charge of a classroom.

Now, she has the opportunity to provide that same foundation for an educator she inspired to participate in the program.

The Educator Academy residency model gives future educators the chance to learn inside classrooms, working alongside teachers and gaining practical experience before beginning careers of their own.

For Carolina, becoming a mentor teacher is about more than sharing lesson plans or classroom management strategies. It is an opportunity to invest in the future of education and help another teacher feel prepared to make an impact.

Her story also demonstrates the long-term potential of teacher residency programs: Educators who once benefited from mentorship can eventually become mentors themselves, creating a cycle of support that strengthens the profession.

Four years after beginning her own teaching career, Carolina is no longer simply preparing the next generation of students.

She is helping prepare the next generation of teachers.

If you're interested in becoming a teacher and learning more about resident and fellowship opportunities at The Educator Academy, applications are open now.

