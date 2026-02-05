KC Spotlight | Resurrection Launches Sermons on the Power of Relationships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a digital world where it's easy to feel divided and alone— connection, love and friendship can lead you to a more authentic, fulfilling life.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Resurrection United Methodist Church is turning the spotlight to the deeper, more complex relationships that shape our lives.

Beginning February 8, the church will launch a two-week sermon series titled “The Art and Power of Relationships,” led by the Reverend Scott Chrostek, executive director of ministries and programs.

Chrostek plans to reference a 2023 Surgeon General's Advisory on loneliness and isolation in America. The reverend will discuss the healing effects of social connection, importance of community and faith. The sermon series is planned for two weeks.

Resurrection has nine physical locations in Kansas City, with a location near you. You can also watch service, online and on KMCI at 8 and 11 a.m. on Sundays.