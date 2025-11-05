KC Spotlight | Roblox Launches Parent Council to Promote Online Gaming Safety

Online gaming has become a daily routine for millions of children, and for many parents, the experience brings as many questions as it does entertainment.

Roblox, a platform with more than 100 million daily active users, is launching a new effort aimed squarely at giving families a bigger role in shaping online safety.

The platform has appointed Dr. Elizabeth Milovidov as its Global Head of Parental Advocacy, a first-of-its-kind role in the gaming industry.

Dr. Milovidov is a longtime expert in digital safety and child wellfare. She will lead a newly formed Parent Council designed to give families direct input on safety tools, policies and resources.

Dr. Milovidov outlines how the council will work and offers guidance for parents.

Roblox said in a press release the Parent Council will help shape tools that promote healthy gaming habits. That may include features that make it easier to monitor in-game interactions and set gaming boundaries.