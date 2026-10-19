KC Spotlight | See the Hometown Advantage, Local Builder Behind Shepard Homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As people weigh their options between national home builders and local companies, many are discovering the value of working with builders who know the neighborhoods, schools, and communities where they build.

Kansas City builder Nick Shepard emphasizes a personalized approach, focused on local knowledge and customer relationships in his company, Shepard Homes.

"Many of our contractors and workers live in the neighborhoods where we build," explained Shepard, who shared much of their neighborhood work is in South Johnson County.

Shepard explained anyone can hire them for builds outside that area and in surrounding communities as well.

Shepard shared his goal is to create homes that reflect each family's lifestyle, while providing flexibility throughout the building process.

Many large national builders may often rely on standardized floor plans and cut-and-paste processes shared across multiple markets. Shepard explained his local builders are often more familiar with the unique characteristics of individual communities. That includes understanding neighborhood trends, local amenities, school districts and the needs of area homeowners.