KC Spotlight | Senior Star Wexford Place Gets To Know You

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Star at Wexford Place executive director Marsha Rufener shared the main question families should ask before entering memory care.

Rufener advised people should ask, "How do you get to know my loved one?"

Senior Star at Wexford Place offers personalized memory care since dementia affects everyone differently. The staff believe it should be about the person, not just the diagnosis.

Their standard is learning residents' routines, history, interests and what brings them comfort. Reinforcing joy is the goal.

You are invited to tour Senior Star at Wexford Place. "It really is just a conversation," explained Rufener.

Rufener explained it is best if these conversations happen before a health incident occurs.

For more information on independent living, assisted living and memory care call 816-744-1919.

Senior Star at Wexford Place is located at 6500 N. Cosby Ave in Kansas City, MO.