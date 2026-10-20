KC Spotlight | Senior Star Wexford Place Will Host Best-Selling Author Ryan Frederick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How much does where you live impact how well you age? That's the question keynote speaker and best-selling author Ryan Frederick will explore during a special event at Senior Star Wexford Place in Kansas City.

The complimentary event will feature Frederick's presentation,"Where You Live Shapes How Well You Age," based on his book Right Place, Right Time. Attendees will gain practical insights into how factors such as community, health, environment and finances can influence quality of life as people grow older.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at Senior Star Wexford Place, located at 6500 N. Cosby Ave. in Kansas City.

The event is free but an RSVP is required.

Organizers said the presentation is designed to help individuals and families make informed decisions about aging and long-term living options.

