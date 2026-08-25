KC Spotlight | September Fun for Kids at NFM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — September is bringing big energy and plenty of opportunities for little ones to learn, play, cheer and make new friends at NFM!

For younger children, Little Explorers offers a chance to discover, create and play with dinosaurs! The Show Me Dinosaurs will be sparking curiosity September 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NFM Cheer Camp gives young cheerleaders a chance to learn skills, practice routines and have fun in a team-focused environment.

Whether they’re new to cheer or ready to show off their moves, it’s a great way to kick off the fall. Join the team at NFM Saturday, September 12. There are two sessions between 10 am. and 4 p.m. This is a fundraiser for Noah's Bandage Project.

NFM's Josh Slaughter explained these are opportunities for the kids, especially if parents need to take care of shopping needs.

With both programs on the September calendar, families have plenty of ways to keep kids active, engaged and having fun as a new season begins.

