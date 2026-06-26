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KC Spotlight | Shine with Kitchen Tune-Up

Owner of Kitchen Tune-Up, Phillip Morrison, shows several redooring options. These updates help modernize your kitchen.
Sponsored: Learn the most popular redooring options with Kitchen Tune-Up.
KC Spotlight | Redooring Cabinets with Kitchen Tune-Up
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kitchen Tune-Up is a locally-owned kitchen remodeling company. Owner Phillip Morrison's goal is to help homeowners transform their spaces without the stress of a full renovation.

Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in cabinet refacing, redooring, custom cabinetry, and kitchen updates that deliver a fresh, modern look in a fraction of the time. Morrison explained redooring is an excellent option for a time-efficient update that is budget-friendly.

Going off of recent trends, three of the most popular types of kitchen doors include the Slate Door, Carson Door and Ocean Door. Many more varieties are available.

Morrison said he wants to make it easy for families to love their kitchen again, through high-quality results and a smooth, professional experience.

For viewers who mention KC Spotlight, Kitchen Tune-Up will offer free soft close drawers to any update over $20,000.

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