Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Shop Smart, Skip the Holiday Hassle

If you'd like to skip the holiday shopping hassle, here's a list of toys and self care items to complete everyone's wish list.
Sponsored: We're in the final weeks to finish our holiday wish lists. Round out your holiday shopping with Legos, Bananagrams, a Stranger Things play set and Walgreens for self care and other holiday items.
KC Spotlight | Simplify Holiday Shopping
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're in the final weeks to finish our holiday wish lists. Toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner rounds out our holiday shopping with Legos, Bananagrams, a Stranger Things play set and Walgreens for self care and other holiday items.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo