KC Spotlight | Shopping, Food & Self-Care at Summit Fair

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Whether you're looking to shop, grab a refreshing drink or unwind with a relaxing massage, Summit Fair offers a mix of local favorites and large retailers in one convenient outdoor shopping destination.

Located near U.S. Highway 50 and Northwest Blue Parkway, Summit Fair in Lee's Summit brings shopping, dining and wellness options together.

For a seasonal pick-me-up, Summer Moon Coffee is serving a lineup of summer-inspired beverages, including the Toasted S'Mores Moon Latte, Strawberry Crumble Moon Latte, Peach Chai Latte and Hibiscus Dragonfruit Refresher topped with the company's Signature Moon Milk Cold Foam.

Barista Kynedy Davis said the Signature Moon Milk is what sets the drinks apart. The proprietary blend of seven ingredients creates a smooth, creamy flavor that complements each specialty beverage.

Visitors looking to recharge can stop by Massage Heights for therapeutic massages and facial treatments. Owner Jessica Wright said recovery and wellness become especially important during the busy summer months, when outdoor activities and travel can take a toll on the body. She also recommends professional skin care treatments and at-home products to help soothe skin after time in the sun.

Shoppers can also browse Made in KC for locally inspired gifts, Kansas City-themed apparel and merchandise celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup, along with products from area makers and artisans.

With a variety of retailers, restaurants and wellness services, Summit Fair continues to serve as a one-stop destination for shopping, dining and self-care in Lee's Summit.

Check out a full list of stores in its directory.

