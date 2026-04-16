KC Spotlight | Silver Dollar City Wins Summer with $99 Unlimited Pass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hey Kansas City, are you ready for a summer worth shouting about? Just a road trip away in Branson, adventure is calling your name at Silver Dollar City!

Head back in time to the 1880s and visit a theme park, deep in the Ozark Mountains. Brandei Clifton and Madison Foreman explain how history, thrills and flavor collide at Silver Dollar City.

Silver Dollar City is known for its festivals, 40 rides and world class entertainment.

The Spring Exposition presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism features a Parasol Sky, two stories above Valley Road. If you walk underneath you will see vibrant green, orange, yellow and blue hues. It runs through May 4.

The Spring Tasting Ticket features award-winning food; you can chooses five items from an exclusive menu for $38.

The theme park is celebrating its 66th season and is built on top of Marvel Cave. Marvel Cave's entrance is so large, the Statue of Liberty could fit inside!

Don't miss the $99 Unlimited Summer Visits pass works for visits June 1 through August 24, 2026. You can purchase the pass through May 31.