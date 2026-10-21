KC Spotlight | Spas and More, Hot Tub Swim Spa Blowout Sale

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Life is better in a hot tub and at Spas and More! Experience relaxation in every level of swim spa.

The hot tub blowout sale is running at the JOCO Home + Remodeling Show, Oct. 23-25. You can find them at Booths 1119 & 1127.

Samantha Hess of Spas and More explained they specialize in swim spas: from a two person tub to a full length professional wave pool. Hess explained they are rooted in family values with 20 years experience. Their factory-trained staff provides delivery and service needs.

Hess also showed off two hot tubs that Chiefs players are currently enjoying as their ambassadors.

They are the official spa company sponsor of the JOCO Home + Remodeling Show. You are invited to call 1 (800) SPA-SALE for more information.