KC Spotlight | Stand Up for Synergy, Support Synergy Services

Synergy Services, a leading nonprofit organization addressing family violence and youth homelessness in the Kansas City metro, has opened a new 18 apartment housing complex to provide more permanent support for women and families in crisis.

The new complex, Forest Hill Village Apartments, is in a key area on NE Prather Rd in Kansas City. The building was a former school and the renovation broke ground in March 2024. It features two to four bedroom apartments, serving a need for larger families.

Case manager Nicole Bailey explained the new development is designed to fill the gap between short-term crisis care long-term stability for those seeking assistance with Synergy Services. The program can be used for two years, while working towards independence.

"It's very accessible. There's a front load washer and dryer so it's easy for Mom to move around in," explained Bailey, who's been with Synergy Services the duration of the build. "Our four bedrooms have two baths also."

Funding for Synergy Services comes from donations and fundraisers, the largest being Stand Up for Synergy. This evening of comedy, drinks, dining and show by Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is scheduled for November 1 at Argosy Casino.

Tiffany Massey, events manager at Synergy Services, explained the evening supports all Synergy Services programs.

"Really it is a magical night. It starts off with a special cocktail hour at 6 p.m. That transitions to a delicious dinner, followed by a live auction," shared Massey. "Ultimately the culmination of the evening is a performance by headlining comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes."

You can purchase your tickets or sponsor the event here.