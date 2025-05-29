KC Spotlight | Stop Allergic Reactions with Nasal Spray

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About six million children in America have food allergies. Data shows at some point, more than two million of those kids are likely to have a severe allergic reaction.

As a parent or caregiver, you may be put in a situation where you must treat a child to stop a reaction. If you thought a needle-based injection was your only treatment option, think again.

Neffy can be administered through the nose as a spray during anaphylaxis, according to immunology and allergy expert Dr. Nicole Chase. Dr. Chase explained the child or person experiencing the reaction can be lying down, seated or in any position.

Neffy's website defines the product as a compact, ready-to-use, nasal spray for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. It is available in two doses: 1 mg for those 4 years and older who weigh 33 to 66 pounds and 2 mg for those who weigh 66 pounds or more.