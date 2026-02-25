KC Spotlight | Summer Enrollment for Summer at Barstow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Learning and adventure are in full swing at The Barstow School, including over the summer. Enrollment for Summer at Barstow is in full swing.

Summer at Barstow transforms the campus into a hub of exploration, creativity and discovery for students across the Kansas City area. The program welcomes children from preschool through high school, offering a wide range of camps designed to spark curiosity, build skills and encourage friendships.

Located in south Kansas City, The Barstow School opens its doors each summer not only to its own students but to families throughout the metro. Families can choose from academic enrichment courses, athletic camps, fine arts programs and specialty experiences that reflect the school’s commitment to developing well-rounded learners. There also is an AI program, designed to positively impact the community.

Younger students can dive into themed adventures filled with arts and crafts, outdoor play and collaborative activities. Older students have opportunities to sharpen academic skills, explore science and technology, strengthen writing abilities or participate in leadership programs. Athletic offerings often include sports clinics that emphasize teamwork, skill development and confidence.

Organizers say the goal is to create an environment where students feel supported while trying new things. Small group settings allow instructors to provide individualized attention, helping campers grow both socially and academically.

The school offers a flexible schedule, allowing students to select weeks they are in town and available. Week 1 is a four day session that runs May 26 though May 29. There are six and four week morning camps available for those with busy afternoons.

Beyond structured programming, Summer at Barstow places an emphasis on community. Campers connect with peers from different schools and neighborhoods, building friendships that often extend beyond the summer months.

Families also benefit from flexible scheduling options, with half-day and full-day sessions available throughout the summer. The variety of offerings allows parents to customize a schedule that fits their child’s interests and their family’s needs.

Summer at Barstow reminds us learning does not have to pause when temperatures rise. Instead, it can take on a new energy — one filled with exploration, creativity and the simple joy of summer.

The school is located at 11511 State Line Rd in Kansas City, Mo.

