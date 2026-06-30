KC Spotlight | Summer Joy at Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As summer reaches its peak, thousands of visitors are making their way to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, where roller coasters, water slides and family attractions continue to make the neighboring parks a seasonal destination in the Kansas City area.

Worlds of Fun, which opened in 1973, offers more than 100 rides, attractions and entertainment experiences. Guests can choose from high-speed roller coasters, including the iconic MAMBA and Patriot, as well as family-friendly rides and live performances throughout the park.

There is something new for season ticket holders for night hours as well: Coasters After Dark. This gives a unique perspective of experiencing Kansas City's favorite amusement park with live DJ music and other fun activities.

There is something special planned for America's 250th birthday with Americana 250.

If you love a show watch for fireworks Fridays and Saturdays this summer and other fun events like Kidzfest on June 30.

Just steps away, Oceans of Fun provides a refreshing escape with wave pools, lazy rivers and towering water slides. The water park features attractions designed for visitors of all ages, from children's play areas to adrenaline-pumping slides.

Park officials say the combination of park thrills and water attractions allows families to spend an entire day or weekend—experiencing a wide variety of entertainment.

Typical park hours for Worlds of Fun are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oceans of Fun, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

