KC Spotlight | Summit Fair is KC's Outdoor Shopping Gem

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Welcome to Summit Fair in Lee's Summit, a true collection of stores and dining for all your shopping and lifestyle needs.

Summer Moon Coffee appeals to a wide array of flavors with its summer featured drinks: Toasted S'Mores Moon Latte, Strawberry Crumble Moon Latte, Peach Chai Latte and the Hibiscus Dragonfruit Refresher topped with Signature Moon Milk Cold Foam.

Barista Kynedy Davis explained how the Signature Moon Milk makes each beverage special and unique. It is a blend of seven ingredients designed to hit the "sweet spot" of creamy goodness.

For self care, relaxation and a reprieve from tight muscles stop by Massage Heights for a recovery massage.

Owner Jessica Wright explained wellness and recovery is particularly important in active summer months. Therapeutic facial treatments and skin care products for at home can help after sun exposure as well.

You can also come by Made in KC and many other stores for Kansas City, World Cup and other global merchandise.

Russell Bliss of Ancho & Agave invites you to try all 14 of their delicious tacos. The margaritas may speak to you so much, you take home a make your own kit. Don't forget to try the restaurant's happy hour and daily specials.

The carnitas burrito is certainly a dish to write home about! It was specially crafted by the chef to include plantains, braised pork, rice and black beans, red chili coconut sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo and crushed peanuts.

The salsa trio brings the heat with avocado serrano, morita and habanero.

The sweet and strong represents in the guacamole trio; the Piña is specially made with jicama, pineapple and pomegranate. The Señor Hector is made with charred sweet corn and queso fresco. And the classic is a favorite.

Summit Fair Shopping Center is conveniently located off of Highway 50 and Northwest Blue Parkway.