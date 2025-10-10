KC Spotlight | Sunrise Psychiatry Encourages Using Year End Insurance Benefits

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry encourages people to take another look at their insurance benefits and consider starting mental health treatment before new deductibles reset.

Dr. Elliott said the final months of the year can be a cost effective time to begin advanced treatment for depression and anxiety, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS Therapy.

TMS Therapy is a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for major depressive disorder and other mood conditions. It uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation and is often used when medication or talk therapy have not been effective.

Dr. Elliott said the process involves daily, in office sessions over several weeks, which makes timing important. Treatments range in time but some are about nine weeks.

According to Dr. Elliott, many major insurance providers cover TMS Therapy when medical criteria are met, though coverage and requirements can vary. She recommends patients contact their insurance provider or the clinic’s billing department to verify eligibility and outside costs.