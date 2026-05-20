KC Spotlight | Sunrise Psychiatry Now Using Spravato for Depression

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — Sunrise Psychiatry seeks to be an innovative, market leader in mental health care. It is now offering Spravato treatment for patients with major depressive disorder, who have not responded to traditional treatments.

The prescription nasal spray, derived from ketamine, treats adults suffering from depression.

Dr. Sonni Elliott shared interest in the treatment has grown as treatment-resistant patients seek alternatives. Spravato may relieve depression symptoms more quickly for some patients.

Sunrise Psychiatry serves patients throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area from its Overland Park office and says demand for advanced depression treatments has steadily increased. The clinic's goal is to offer long-lasting relief and an improved quality of life. If you have struggled with depression, you are invited to take a free self-assessment.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located in Overland Park at 6900 College, Suite 740.